A thug bit down on a man’s nose with such force during a fight in Sheffield city centre that he was left requiring reconstructive surgery.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how in the minutes preceding the assault on August 31, 2023, defendant, Behzad Alizadeh, was seen ‘arguing’ with a female while on High Street in Sheffield city centre.

The judge, Recorder Ashley Serr, sentenced Alizadeh to 22 months behind bars.

Joseph Bell, prosecuting, said she was with a ‘group of females,’ who came over when they noticed an argument had broken out between the pair.

At the same time, a man - the complainant - was walking down the street, and began speaking to one of the females, and words were subsequently exchanged between the complainant and Alizadeh, the court heard.

Mr Bell told a hearing held on February 9, 2024 that a scuffle between Alizadeh and the complainant subsequently ensued.

“The defendant bit down on his nose, but didn’t break the skin…he bit down on his nose again, this time breaking the skin,” Mr Bell said, adding that it was at this point that the group of females realised the assault was taking place and came over in a bid to break it up.

Mr Bell continued: “The defendant for the third and final time bit down on his nose…the complainant describes feeling as though he had clamped down on his nose.”

Security staff at the nearby McDonald’s came over to the scene of the assault, and managed to ‘separate the pair,’ Mr Bell said.

Police attended a short time later, and the complainant was taken to hospital where he received treatment, along with tetanus and hepatitis jabs.

The complainant later received reconstructive surgery for the injuries caused during the assault.

Mr Bell said the complainant also suffered a deviated septum, and has been back to Northern General hospital in Sheffield on numerous occasions since the assault, which has 'affected his life'.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant described how he has been left with anxiety following the assault, often suffers nightmares, wakes up ‘shaking’ and is fearful to come into Sheffield city centre.

The complainant also said that prior to the assault, he worked as a chef, but had to have time off following it, and is no longer in employment; and in addition to the significant injuries he has suffered, the complainant has also been severely affected financially as a result of Alizadeh’s actions.

Alizadeh, of Gleadless Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, was also brought before Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced for a theft matter, relating to a bag that was accidentally left on a bench at Sheffield railway station.

Mr Bell said Alizadeh was captured on CCTV stealing the bag, and was arrested by police a short time later after being seen ‘hanging around’ the station.

Alizadeh was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, offences of theft and a Section 20 grievous bodily harm charge, at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Sam Roxborough said that while Alizadeh does have a number of previous convictions on his record, there have been gaps in his offending which suggest he can be managed in the community.

Mr Roxborough continued by telling the court that Alizadeh is someone who had ‘fled from Iran for his own safety,’ and has been seeking asylum for 20 years.

“In short, his life during that period was very difficult,” Mr Roxborough said, adding that alcohol consumption problems have since been a feature of his life, something he described as a coping mechanism.