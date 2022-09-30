News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ex-Sheffield United striker Ched Evans marries girlfriend who stood by him through rape trials

Former Sheffield United striker, Ched Evans, has married his long-term girlfriend, Natasha Massey, in a lavish ceremony, reports suggest.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:50 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:50 am

The couple are believed to have tied the knot in a ceremony held this summer.

Ched, aged 33, was convicted of raping a woman at a hotel in Wales in 2011, but was cleared after a high-profile retrial in 2017.

His partner Natalie, 32, who works as a beauty therapist, stood by the player throughout his jail term and long legal battles, despite Ched being unfaithful.

Former Sheffield United striker, Ched Evans, has married his long-term girlfriend, Natasha Massey, in a lavish ceremony, reports suggest.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “Natasha has stood by Ched through thick and thin and their wedding day showed that they have firmly put the past behind them.

“The couple couldn’t wipe the smile off their faces as they said ‘I Do’ in front of their closest family and friends.“

Ched was arrested after having 'threesome' sex with his accuser and fellow player Clayton McDonald, in May 2011.

The woman told police she was too drunk to know what was happening or who she was with.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
Penistone Road: Shooting link to double car jacking and injured constables as po...

Ched admitted having intercourse with the woman but said she consented and invited him to join her and McDonald, who was acquitted at Ched's first trial.

The footballer was convicted of the rape and sentenced to five years in prison, serving half.

He restarted his football career with Chesterfield and returned to Sheffield United in May 2017.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

His first spell at the club was the most successful period of his career, scoring 48 times in 113 games, from 2009-12.

Ched went on to join Fleetwood permanently in 2019, before signing for Preston North End in 2021, with whom he currently has a contract that runs until summer 2023.

Ched EvansSheffield UnitedWalesChesterfield