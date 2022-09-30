The couple are believed to have tied the knot in a ceremony held this summer.

Ched, aged 33, was convicted of raping a woman at a hotel in Wales in 2011, but was cleared after a high-profile retrial in 2017.

His partner Natalie, 32, who works as a beauty therapist, stood by the player throughout his jail term and long legal battles, despite Ched being unfaithful.

Former Sheffield United striker, Ched Evans, has married his long-term girlfriend, Natasha Massey, in a lavish ceremony, reports suggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “Natasha has stood by Ched through thick and thin and their wedding day showed that they have firmly put the past behind them.

“The couple couldn’t wipe the smile off their faces as they said ‘I Do’ in front of their closest family and friends.“

Ched was arrested after having 'threesome' sex with his accuser and fellow player Clayton McDonald, in May 2011.

The woman told police she was too drunk to know what was happening or who she was with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ched admitted having intercourse with the woman but said she consented and invited him to join her and McDonald, who was acquitted at Ched's first trial.

The footballer was convicted of the rape and sentenced to five years in prison, serving half.

He restarted his football career with Chesterfield and returned to Sheffield United in May 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first spell at the club was the most successful period of his career, scoring 48 times in 113 games, from 2009-12.