Georgia Wood, from Doncaster, has spoken of her heartbreak after the tragic events at the gathering in Flixborough, near Scunthorpe, where she was one of 11 people injured after being struck by a driver.

The 22-year-old carer had travelled to the meet with her friends Connor, aged 23, and Chloe Boddy, also 23, on Saturday, September 24.

Georgia Wood, pictured with her son Harrison, lost her unborn baby following the crash at a car meet near Scunthorpe which killed her friend Connor Richards (left) (pics: SWNS/Humberside Police)

Connor sadly died from his wounds in hospital five days later and Georgia was seriously injured, suffering a bleed on the brain, along with gashes to the back of her head and cuts to her knees and ankles.

A scan revealed Georgia had also suffered a devastating miscarriage, which she said had cost her 20-month-old son Harrison a ‘lifetime best friend’.

She said: “I was looking forward to having a little brother or sister for my son, to be their lifetime best friend, as you don’t get closer than a sibling.

“That’s now all been taken away from both me and my son. My family have lost a niece or a nephew – and a grandchild.

Georgia Wood suffered facial injuries in the horror crash at a car meet at Flixborough Industrial Estate near Scunthorpe which saw her lose her unborn baby (Photo: SWNS).

“It’s really hard to think if I hadn’t gone there, I wouldn’t be in this situation now.

“And it’s not nice to think what was taken away from me because someone basically couldn’t handle their car.”

Georgia has little recollection of the awful moment when, at around 9.10pm, a Ford Fiesta smashed into her and other bystanders at Flixborough Industrial Estate.

Georgia Wood says her 20-month-old son Harrison has lost a 'lifetime best friend' after she was injured in a crash at a car meet in Flixborough, near Scunthorpe, and suffered a miscarriage. Her friend, Connor Richards, from Sheffield, also died following the crash (Photo: SWNS)

“I honestly don’t remember anything from the crash, like screeching tyres or being hit. I just woke up and found I was on the floor,” she said.

“It was like an out-of-body experience. I was slipping in and out of consciousness.

“My head was pounding, and a lady said ‘Georgia, you’ve been in a car accident, just stay still’. But I was asking people where Chloe and Connor were.

Connor Richards, aged 23, of Sheffield, sadly died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Flixborough, near Scunthorpe, on Saturday, September 24. Devastated friends have described him as an 'amazing young man' and the 'sweetest lad'

“I was desperate to find them.”

Despite struggling with the loss of her unborn baby, she told how her main focus in the days after the crash had been on her friend Connor’s health, saying before he died that she would ‘grieve for my baby when Connor is okay’.

Announcing the tragic news of Connor’s death on Thursday, Humberside Police said his family had asked to be left to ‘grieve in peace and come to terms with the tragic circumstances of his death’.

They said one other person injured in the collision remained in hospital, in a stable condition, while the others had been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

Tributes to Connor have continued to pour in, with one person describing him as the ‘sweetest lad’.

“When I first moved onto the street he was 13 and looked out for my boys. As he grew into adulthood he started to stop and chat if he saw me,” she added.

“He loved cars, helped us out with our cars and was so polite. I’m really going to miss seeing him tinkering with his car, our little road has lost a lovely young man.”