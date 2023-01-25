News you can trust since 1887
Batemoor: Sheffield man hospitalised and two arrested following 'altercation' outside local shops

A Sheffield man was taken to hospital and two men were arrested following an altercation in Batemoor, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

By Harry Harrison
2 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 2:46pm

One 24-year-old man remains in police custody, after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and affray during the police response to the altercation yesterday. Another man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of affray, but has since been released without charge.

The arrests came after South Yorkshire Police were called at around 3.33pm yesterday to reports of an altercation near the Premier store on Batemoor Road.

Attending officers found a group of men had been involved in an altercation and one man was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries to his hand.

South Yorkshire Police has said anyone with information about the incident can pass it on via their online chat or online portal features or by calling 101, quoting 630 of January 24, 2023.