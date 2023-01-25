A Sheffield man was taken to hospital and two men were arrested following an altercation in Batemoor, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

One 24-year-old man remains in police custody, after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and affray during the police response to the altercation yesterday. Another man, 34, was arrested on suspicion of affray, but has since been released without charge.

The arrests came after South Yorkshire Police were called at around 3.33pm yesterday to reports of an altercation near the Premier store on Batemoor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending officers found a group of men had been involved in an altercation and one man was taken to hospital with non-serious injuries to his hand.

Two men have been arrested after a brawl in Sheffield led to another man being taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad