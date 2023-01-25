A man with a distinctive injury to his right ear who is wanted in connection with a serious offence could be in South Yorkshire.

Dale Poppleton, aged 41, is described as a white male, of medium build and 6’1’’ tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact he has half an ear on his right side.

Poppleton is wanted in connection to a serious offence and was last seen in East Yorkshire. He is thought to have connections to Bradford and the north.

West Yorkshire Police say they are actively looking for the 41-year-old but he is “deliberately evading” officers.

Dale Poppleton is wanted by West Yorkshire Police

Have you seen him? Do you have information about where he may be? Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked not to approach him and instead call police immediately on 999 or 101, quoting crime reference number 13230018345.