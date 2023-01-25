News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dale Poppleton: Man with half an ear wanted by police could be in South Yorkshire

A man with a distinctive injury to his right ear who is wanted in connection with a serious offence could be in South Yorkshire.

By Alastair Ulke
1 hour ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 6:37am

Dale Poppleton, aged 41, is described as a white male, of medium build and 6’1’’ tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact he has half an ear on his right side.

Poppleton is wanted in connection to a serious offence and was last seen in East Yorkshire. He is thought to have connections to Bradford and the north.

Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police say they are actively looking for the 41-year-old but he is “deliberately evading” officers.

Most Popular
Dale Poppleton is wanted by West Yorkshire Police
Hide Ad

Have you seen him? Do you have information about where he may be? Anyone who sees Poppleton is asked not to approach him and instead call police immediately on 999 or 101, quoting crime reference number 13230018345.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the same incident number.