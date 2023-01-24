A dog was ‘destroyed’ after a reports a man had been attacked by ‘dangerously out of control’ animals on a Sheffield street.

Two roads were closed today by police after they were called early this morning (January 24) to reports of the incident involving two dogs on Darnall Road, Darnall, just before 7.30am.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed one of the dogs was ‘destroyed’, while the other was caught.

Officers urged people to avoid the area after they were called out this morning to deal with the problem, warning that Wilfred Road and Shirland Road in Darnall had been closed at the junction with Chippingham Street this morning due to reports of loose dogs.

A force spokesman said later: “The two large dogs were loose and due to the risk posed to the public, road closures were temporarily required to secure the area while officers attended. It was determined that the dogs were dangerously out of control, and in order to reduce the risk to public safety, the decision was made to destroy one of the dogs. The second dog was captured and has been taken to kennels.

“The member of the public initially attacked sustained minor injuries. Officers continue to investigate the matter to establish whether any offences have been committed by the owners of the dogs.”

The breeds of the dogs that were involved in the incident have not been confirmed at this stage.