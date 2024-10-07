Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armed police were sent to a Sheffield estate after reports of a fight involving a man with a gun.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police helicopter was also sent to the scene as officers conducted a major response to the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon, in Batemoor.

Pictures from the scene showed officers dressed in black and wearing black helmets carrying what appeared to be automatic weapons. Another picture shows an officer with a handgun strapped to his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on the scene after reports of a fight involving man with gun in Batemoor, on Sunday. Photo: David Walsh, National World | National World

A Tactical Support Unit van and several police cars were still on the estate at 5.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police today issued a statement, explaining that it was reported that five people had been fighting, with a gun allegedly seen.

They said: “At 1.32pm yesterday (Sunday, October 6), we were called to reports of a person with a firearm on Batemoor Road, Sheffield.

“Armed officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service. It is reported that five men were fighting, with one man reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three men, aged 37, 45, and 58 have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. They all remain in police custody at this time.

“No injuries have been reported, and no firearms were discovered after officers conducted extensive searches of the surrounding areas.”

Police say enquiries remain ongoing.