Alarmed residents reported seeing armed police on a Sheffield estate.

Officers with guns were photographed on Batemoor Road, near Whinacre Close, in Batemoor at 2.30pm on Sunday.

A heavy police presence was seen in Batemoor. | nw

Images shared online show men dressed in black and wearing black helmets carrying sub-machine guns. Another picture shows an officer with a handgun strapped to his leg.

A Tactical Support Unit van and several police cars were still on the estate at 5.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police was contacted for details.

