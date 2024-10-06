Batemoor: Police with submachine guns and pistols on Sheffield estate
Alarmed residents reported seeing armed police on a Sheffield estate.
Officers with guns were photographed on Batemoor Road, near Whinacre Close, in Batemoor at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Images shared online show men dressed in black and wearing black helmets carrying sub-machine guns. Another picture shows an officer with a handgun strapped to his leg.
A Tactical Support Unit van and several police cars were still on the estate at 5.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police was contacted for details.