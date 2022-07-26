Council workers moved arrived at Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, with brooms and detergent, scrubbing and washing a section of road yesterday once police officers left the crime scene.

A 59-year-old man had been found seriously injured there at 11pm on Saturday and died a short time later.

This was the scene at Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, today, as work to bring the street back to normal went ahead after a police murder investigation.. A police patrol is pictured visiting the site this morning.

One passer-by told The Star blood had been visible on the street after the incident.

The police cordon, which had sealed off the cul-de-sac over the weekend while police carried out investigations at the scene, has now been removed, although fragments of blue and white police tape could still be seen on the ground in places along the street, which was quiet yesterday morning.

But one marked police patrol car was seen to drive up Bowshaw Close, turning around in the car park turning circle, before heading off again, as police maintained patrols in the area.

And a police van was seen to drive past the end of the street, along Batemoor Road, towards Dyche Lane.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death.

Levi Hampsey, 20, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

A 34 year old man also quizzed over the death has been released, with no further action to be taken.

This was the scene at Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, today, as work to bring the street back to normal went ahead after a police murder investigation. Water and detergent can been seen where workmen have today scrubbed the street clean