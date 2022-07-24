Batemoor murder: Children pay respects to their dad as Sheffield police continue to quiz suspects over death

The children of a dad murdered in Sheffield last night have paid their respects to him this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 11:31 am

The murder victim, who has not yet been named but was aged in his 50s, was found seriously injured in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, at around 11pm yesterday.

Read More

Read More
Batemoor murder: Pictures from scene as we explain everything known about latest...

Emergency services were deployed but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a murder probe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Children of a man whose death is being treated as murder have paid their respects to their dad

Two men, aged 20 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning.

MORE: Batemoor murder: The 19 murder investigations launched in and around Sheffield over last year

In two heart-wrenching Facebook posts, the murder victim’s children paid their respects to their dad.

One wrote “RIP dad” with emojis of two white doves, while their sibling wrote “rest in peace dad” with an emjoi of a red heart.

Bowshaw Close is cordoned off and under police guard this morning, with a forensic tent marking the spot where the body was found last night.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police officers are in the Bowshaw Close area carrying out their initial enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”

Call the force on 101 and quote incident 1,087 of July 23