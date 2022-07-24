The murder victim, who has not yet been named but was aged in his 50s, was found seriously injured in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, at around 11pm yesterday.
Read More
Emergency services were deployed but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later, triggering a murder probe.
Two men, aged 20 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning.
In two heart-wrenching Facebook posts, the murder victim’s children paid their respects to their dad.
One wrote “RIP dad” with emojis of two white doves, while their sibling wrote “rest in peace dad” with an emjoi of a red heart.
Bowshaw Close is cordoned off and under police guard this morning, with a forensic tent marking the spot where the body was found last night.