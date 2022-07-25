A murder probe was launched after a seriously injured man was found in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, at 11pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man could not be saved.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the murder of a man who was found seriously injured in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, and later died - triggering a murder probe

Two men, aged 20 and 34, were arrested a short time later and quizzed over the weekend.

They remained in police custody last night.

The murder victim has not yet been named but he was a father and aged in his 50s.

A police cordon was put in place around Bowshaw Close yesterday, with a forensic tent marking the spot where the injured man was found.

CSI work was undertaken at the scene yesterday as well as door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone with information which may help them piece together the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The weekend before the murder, Batemoor was once again flooded with police officers following a double shooting.

Violence flared on White Thorns Drive on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered ‘life-altering injuries’.

The most seriously injured man was 36, while the other man was 48.