The two men, aged 34 and 20, were arrested after a man was found with life threatening injuries in Bowshaw Close, Batemoor.

Emergency services were called to the street at 11pm.

The man has not yet been named but he is believed to be aged in his 50s.

His family has been informed of his death.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet revealed the nature of the injuries the man received but the suspects in police custody this morning were arrested on suspicion of murder.

One resident said he saw a number of armed police officers deployed to the scene late last night as well as two ambulances.

There is a huge police presence in Batemoor this morning, with a large area cordoned off and under police guard.

A tent has also been erected, which is believed to mark the spot where the man’s body was found.

Officers are expected to remain in the area for much of today carrying out door-to-door enquiries as well as forensic examination work at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called at around 11pm on Saturday, July 23 to Bowshaw Close, Sheffield, where a man, believed to be in his 50s, had been found with life-threatening injuries.

“Sadly, he was pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed.

“Two men, aged 34 and 20-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

“Police officers are in the Bowshaw Close area carrying out their initial enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 1,087 of July 23 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

