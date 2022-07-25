The Inspector for the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers Batemoor, has offered reassurance to the shocked community today after a man was killed on Saturday night just a week after two other men were shot in the same area.

One man has been charged over the murder, which occurred on Bowshaw Close, and another man has been arrested over the double shooting on White Thorns Drive.

Inspector Katie Rowland-Wilson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The latest news of a murder investigation being launched in the Batemoor area is bound to have caused shock and upset across the community.

“This is especially true in light of the fact that we had another particularly shocking incident involving a firearms discharge in recent weeks.

“I feel it is important to stress that these two incidents are being investigated entirely separately and there is no suggestion at this stage that these matters are in any way connected.”

She added: “Investigating officers have worked swiftly and one person has been charged in connection with the murder. That case will now proceed through the courts and as such, I’d remind people not to speculate or comment on social media.”

Insp Rowland-Wilson continued: “I wholly appreciate that the crimes we’re talking about are worrying and rest assured we are taking them very seriously. We have specialist officers and staff working on those investigations and from a neighbourhood perspective, we will have an increased presence in the community over the coming days to provide reassurance and to speak to anyone with concerns.”