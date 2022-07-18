South Yorkshire Police issued a warning overnight after a number of people were ‘taken seriously ill’ after taking Ecstasy or MDMA at Bassfest, which ran all weekend at Don Valley Bowl, Attercliffe.

The force urged anyone with friends or family who attended the festival to check on them.

Festivalgoers fell ill after taking drugs at Bassfest in Sheffield at the weekend

In a statement issued in the early hours of this morning, the force said: “We've been made aware that a number of people have been taken seriously ill after taking suspected Ecstasy or MDMA at the Bassfest event at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield this evening (July 17).

“We are encouraging anyone who knows someone who attended the event to check in on their family and friends.

“If you or someone you know feels unwell after taking drugs at the event, please seek medical attention.”

Commenting on the police Facebook post, one woman who was in A&E when revellers started turning up said: “Just been sat in A&E for 10 hours. It's full of people from Bassfest. Everyone's off their face and openly telling staff what they took.”

In another comment, a man asked South Yorkshire Police: “Did you have police sniffer dogs at the event?”

Another man said: “That explains the absolute mess and amount of little gas canisters all over the streets around Don Valley bowl.”