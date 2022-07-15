Tramlines Fringe in Devonshire Green in 2019. 2021's event will again see a whole range of free events in Sheffield to get involved in.

The Fringe at Tramlines returns to Sheffield city centre in just seven days’ time to complete the city’s festival atmosphere.

It will see town centre taken over with stages and free culture events, with dozens of bars, restaurants and businesses getting involved.

Here’s how you can make the most of The Fringe at Tramlines and save a few quid while you’re at it.

The Fringe at Tramlines. Picture Scott Merrylees

What’s happening on Devonshire Green in Sheffield for Tramlines?

Devonshire Green will be again be home to The Fringe Stage on Saturday and Sunday.

The family friendly line up will feature the best of world music and local emerging talent, curated by DJ Papa Al.

Europe's largest immer city music festival, Tramlines. Picture Scott Merrylees

And, to complement this year’s UEFA Women’s Euros also taking place in the city, the Fringe Stage will highlight female artists and DJs, with five female DJs playing over the weekend and a 60-strong female choir in the form of Neighbourhood Voices.

Satuday’s line up – which runs between 12pm – 9pm – includes a host of local DJs and artists such as Speed For Lovers, DJ Broc Pastor and 10-piece ska band Jungle Lion.

Sunday is being touted as ‘Singalong Sunday’ for a chance to see how many lyrics you can remember from family favourites. Acts will include The Tin Soldiers, The Beatles Project and Sheffield icon DJ Papa Al.

What’s happening on The Peace Gardens in Sheffield for Tramlines?

The Peace Garden Stage will be open from 12pm – 7pm on Saturday and 12pm – 4pm on Sunday.

Taking on more of a pop and reggae vibe, the event will feature DJs with a multitude of music genres that are guaranteed to get people dancing.

Hosted by Sile Sibanda of Radio Sheffield – who will also DJ – highlights will include nON sTOP eROTIC cABERET, reggae artist Jesus Hairdo and Manchester producer Xariella Music.

What is happening on Leopold Square in Sheffield for Tramlines?

Normally a hub of Sheffield restaurants, Leopold Square will also come alive with music as an official Fringe venue next weekend.

Throughout the weekend, nine bands will be bringing all genres to the square, including jazz, funk, soul and swing.

They will include Sheffield singer/songwriter Julian Jones, Bongo & Soul Jar, Velocity Brown and Nicola Farnon.

What are Sheffield’s bars and restaurants doing for Tramlines?

As ever, Sheffield city venues, bars, pubs and clubs will feature a huge array of live music and DJs during the weekend.

Division Street will be banking on the action as it is so close to Devonshire Green, but it will be worth touring the city for events.

Just some of the city’s venues holding an event, often with live music, include: Church House, The Green Room, Frog & Parrot, Bear and Bungalow, Perch, Shakespeare’s Ale & Cider House, Heist Brew Co, Dog & Partridge, Cutlers Arms, and Dove & Rainbow.