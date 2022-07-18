Sheffield is playing host to UEFA Women's EURO matches, Tramlines (and The Fringe at Tramlines in the city centre) and Cliffhanger this summer, and it held Bassfest at the weekend.

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID), said: “Students have significant purchasing power, but the downturn is brief and we can anticipate it. The city responds to it through the events programme.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tramlines music festival is one of several big events in Sheffield this summer which it is hoped will minimise the impact on businesses of students leaving the city. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sheffield is home to over 60,000 students during term time, who frequent coffee shops, bars, and entertainment venues.

Ms Jarvis added: “It's important to plug these gaps with many different types of events. We need a diverse calendar of sports, cultural, and family-focused events.

“We want a vibrant city centre all year round. The student market is an important part of that.”

Last August, 1.65 million people visited Sheffield, which Sheffield BID aims to replicate by partnering with and funding these major events.

The popular Tramlines festival is set to attract thousands of music lovers to Hillsborough Park next weekend and to the city centre, where fringe events are also planned.

The city centre has also been alive with football fans for the women’s Euro’s tournament, with a semi-final to be hosted at Bramall Lane next week.

A study in 2020 revealed Sheffield’s two universities supported 19,520 jobs at that time and added more than £1 billion to the local economy.