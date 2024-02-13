Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who sexually assaulted two girls over a number of years has been jailed for over two decades.

Bartosz Bella, 40, repeatedly abused and manipulated his two victims aged 12 and 16 for a period of four years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Bella controlled and forced his victims to engage in sexual acts with him in return for gifts and would beat them if they did not do what he demanded.

Bella, from the Manor area of Sheffield, first appeared before Sheffield Crown Court in December 2022 and was found guilty by jury of three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on five further charges.

Bella was remanded in custody and appeared before the same court this month for a re-trial in relation to the five charges - three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, one count of assault of a child under 13 and one count of assault by beating.

On Friday (February 9, 2024) - the fourth day of his re-trial - he pleaded guilty to all five charges and was sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison.

Officer in the case, DC Rina Ganatra, said: “The two victims in this case suffered harrowing abuse by Bella and I am pleased that he will now serving a lengthy sentence behind bars for his heinous crimes.

“I would like to thank the victims for their bravery and strength shown in this case. The serious harm caused by sexual assault can be life-long, but I hope that with time and support, the young victims can begin to move on with their lives and go onto a happy adulthood.

“We take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report to us. You will be listened to and supported.”

Bella was also handed a restraining order against his two victims and is required to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Please remember that victims of sexual offences are provided lifelong anonymity by law, and it is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you have been the victim of sexual abuse, it is important to remember that you are not to blame, you do not have to cope on your own.

"Please access support and report to us so we can investigate. "