Lowedges Police: Armed officers and police dogs scrambled to Sheffield estate in search of 'man with firearm'

As many as seven police vehicles were rushed to the Sheffield neighbourhood this morning.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:36 GMT
Armed officers and police dogs reportedly descended on a Sheffield estate this morning in search of a "man with a firearm."

As many as seven police vehicles were reportedly scrambled to Lowedges Crescent in Sheffield today (February 13) over reports of a "man with a firearm."

More than half a dozen police vehicles on blue lights were said by observers on social media to have been scrambled to Lowedges Crescent, in Lowedges, at around 6.45am today (February 13) following a 999 call about a man with a gun.

Residents have reported online how police cars arrived "in convoy" and saw armed officers at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one was found and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "At 6:44am we received call to report a man with a firearm on Lowedges Crescent in Sheffield.

“Armed officers and dog handlers attended. No one was found to be in possession of a firearm and enquiries are ongoing.”

