Armed officers and police dogs reportedly descended on a Sheffield estate this morning in search of a "man with a firearm."

As many as seven police vehicles were reportedly scrambled to Lowedges Crescent in Sheffield today (February 13) over reports of a "man with a firearm."

More than half a dozen police vehicles on blue lights were said by observers on social media to have been scrambled to Lowedges Crescent, in Lowedges, at around 6.45am today (February 13) following a 999 call about a man with a gun.

Residents have reported online how police cars arrived "in convoy" and saw armed officers at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one was found and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "At 6:44am we received call to report a man with a firearm on Lowedges Crescent in Sheffield.