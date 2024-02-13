Lowedges Police: Armed officers and police dogs scrambled to Sheffield estate in search of 'man with firearm'
Armed officers and police dogs reportedly descended on a Sheffield estate this morning in search of a "man with a firearm."
More than half a dozen police vehicles on blue lights were said by observers on social media to have been scrambled to Lowedges Crescent, in Lowedges, at around 6.45am today (February 13) following a 999 call about a man with a gun.
Residents have reported online how police cars arrived "in convoy" and saw armed officers at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one was found and enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson said: "At 6:44am we received call to report a man with a firearm on Lowedges Crescent in Sheffield.
“Armed officers and dog handlers attended. No one was found to be in possession of a firearm and enquiries are ongoing.”