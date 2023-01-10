A man has been stabbed in the neck in Barnsley after he and another man were threatened with a knife by two men they met on a dating app, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Two men had arranged to pick another two men at Asda on Upper Sheffield Road through a dating app on Wednesday December 21, 2022, and travelled to a car park off Haverlands Lane in Worsbrough. South Yorkshire Police report it was at this point a knife was used to threaten the two victims and the driver was stabbed in the neck, before the two offenders fled in the stolen car.

DC Toni Wain, the officer leading the investigation into the incident, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for these two victims, and this type of violent crime is absolutely not tolerated by South Yorkshire Police. We want to do everything we can to find the offenders and bring some closure for the victims in this horrible incident.”

The man who was stabbed received only minor injuries, which were not life-threatening and did not require any stitches. Officers were called to the car park at around 2.55am on December 21 to a report of an incident taking place. They are appealing for help from the public and are asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen the grey Peugeot Allue E-HDI driving though the area from 3am onwards.

People can pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 89 of December 21, 2022, when getting in touch. Alternatively, people can also pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.