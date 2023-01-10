News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pedestrianisation of Carver Street in Sheffield during night time economy ‘seems to have reduced incidents’

The pedestrianisation of Carver Street during the night-time economy “seems to have reduced incidents”, according to police chief.

By Danielle Andrews
6 hours ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 3:48pm

The street, popular with night-time revellers, is temporarily pedestrianised during the night time economy in a bid to improve security.

Read More
Average of 450 crimes reported per day across South Yorkshire
Hide Ad

Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, told a meeting yesterday that the scheme “seems to have reduced incidents in the area” since it was implemented last year.

Most Popular
The pedestrianisation of Carver Street during the night-time economy “seems to have reduced incidents”, according to police chief.
Hide Ad

A report to Dr Billings by Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley states that: “Together with the support of partners, we have pedestrianised Carver Street within the city centre during the hours of the NTE [night-time economy], which provides improved security.

“We are hopeful this will reduce incidents of serious violence.

Hide Ad

"One partner in this initiative was the Violence Reduction Unit who have funded the pedestrianisation, and will report on the findings from the closure, however so far, initial findings are positive.