Pedestrianisation of Carver Street in Sheffield during night time economy ‘seems to have reduced incidents’

The street, popular with night-time revellers, is temporarily pedestrianised during the night time economy in a bid to improve security.
Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, told a meeting yesterday that the scheme “seems to have reduced incidents in the area” since it was implemented last year.
A report to Dr Billings by Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley states that: “Together with the support of partners, we have pedestrianised Carver Street within the city centre during the hours of the NTE [night-time economy], which provides improved security.
“We are hopeful this will reduce incidents of serious violence.
"One partner in this initiative was the Violence Reduction Unit who have funded the pedestrianisation, and will report on the findings from the closure, however so far, initial findings are positive.