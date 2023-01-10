Pedestrianisation of Carver Street in Sheffield during night time economy ‘seems to have reduced incidents’

The pedestrianisation of Carver Street during the night-time economy “seems to have reduced incidents”, according to police chief.

The street, popular with night-time revellers, is temporarily pedestrianised during the night time economy in a bid to improve security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, told a meeting yesterday that the scheme “seems to have reduced incidents in the area” since it was implemented last year.

The pedestrianisation of Carver Street during the night-time economy “seems to have reduced incidents”, according to police chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to Dr Billings by Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley states that: “Together with the support of partners, we have pedestrianised Carver Street within the city centre during the hours of the NTE [night-time economy], which provides improved security.

“We are hopeful this will reduce incidents of serious violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad