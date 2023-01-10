A Sheffield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of a child in the 1980s and 90s.

Mark Andrews, formerly of Musgrave Road, was handed 12 years for rape and three years for cruelty to a child, which will run consecutively. He was also handed concurrent sentences of two years for indecent assault and one year for gross indecency with a child at his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, January 9.

The court heard how Andrews would physically assault his victim, often leaving her injured and forced to lie to teachers about how it happened. He also sexually assaulted the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on a number of occasions and eventually began raping her.

Detective Sergeant Alex Edwards said: “What happened to her as a child was traumatic and will likely have an impact on her for the rest of her life. Andrews used physical and sexual violence to control his victim and instil significant fear, and he has shown no remorse for his crimes.

Mark Andrews has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following 'horrific' sexual abuse to a child in the 80s and 90s. He is pictured here in 2008.

“I am pleased that he has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence today in recognition of his sick crimes, and I truly hope that with the conclusion of the legal process his victim feels able to take another step forward in her recovery.”

Andrews was found guilt of the charges against him at an earlier hearing.

