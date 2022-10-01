South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Monk Bretton at 3.30am.

They discovered that a gun had been fired towards a vehicle.

Numerous police cordons are in place following a shooting in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, this morning

Nobody was injured in the gun attack.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested a 29-year-old man.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man is in police custody after a reported firearm discharge in Monk Bretton, Barnsley earlier today.

“Officers were initially called at around 3.30am to West Green Way, to reports of criminal damage.

“It’s thought that a firearm had been discharged towards a vehicle. Nobody was injured but damage was caused to the car.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and multiple scenes are in place.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.