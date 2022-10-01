News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley shooting: Multiple police cordons after shooting in early hours

Multiple police cordons are in place in Barnsley following a shooting earlier today.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 1:00 pm

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Monk Bretton at 3.30am.

They discovered that a gun had been fired towards a vehicle.

Numerous police cordons are in place following a shooting in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, this morning

Nobody was injured in the gun attack.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested a 29-year-old man.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man is in police custody after a reported firearm discharge in Monk Bretton, Barnsley earlier today.

“Officers were initially called at around 3.30am to West Green Way, to reports of criminal damage.

“It’s thought that a firearm had been discharged towards a vehicle. Nobody was injured but damage was caused to the car.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and multiple scenes are in place.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.