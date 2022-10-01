Barnsley shooting: Multiple police cordons after shooting in early hours
Multiple police cordons are in place in Barnsley following a shooting earlier today.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Monk Bretton at 3.30am.
Read More
They discovered that a gun had been fired towards a vehicle.
Most Popular
MORE: Arundel Gate Sheffield: Two men charged with attempted murder as stabbing victim remains 'critical'
Nobody was injured in the gun attack.
Detectives investigating the incident have arrested a 29-year-old man.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man is in police custody after a reported firearm discharge in Monk Bretton, Barnsley earlier today.
“Officers were initially called at around 3.30am to West Green Way, to reports of criminal damage.
“It’s thought that a firearm had been discharged towards a vehicle. Nobody was injured but damage was caused to the car.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and multiple scenes are in place.”
Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.