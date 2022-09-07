News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley naked man: South Yorkshire Police make appeal in indecent exposure incident

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman was approached by a man she didn’t know who was “completely naked”.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:24 pm

South Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to, after a woman was reportedly approached by a man with no clothes on whilst out walking her dog.

It is reported that on Tuesday, August 16, at around 3.35pm, the woman was approached by a completely naked man, who attempted to engage her in conversation.

South Yorkshire Police would like to speak to this man as he may be able to help enquiries

The woman was not physically harmed, but was left understandably shaken by the incident, which reportedly took place in the fields near Dearne Hall Road in Barugh Green.

Police enquiries are ongoing, but would like to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to assist investigations.

The CCTV footage was released as part of investigations into an indecent exposure case

If you recognise him, you can pass information to officers via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101, whilst quoting incident number 640 of August 16, 2022.