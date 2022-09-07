Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 7 how Connor Evans, aged 26, of Marlowe Drive, at Herringthorpe, Rotherham, was found in a car with a rucksack on the back seat with £150 worth of cannabis and he also had two mobile phones and £82.35 in cash.

David Ward, prosecuting, said: “He was interviewed and made full admissions that he was trying to make some money because he was going on holiday.”

Mr Ward explained police had been on patrol when they saw a package being thrown from one of two vehicles and a car was stopped and searched.

Connor Evans was caught with cannabis and claimed he had been selling drugs to pay for a holiday in Ayia Napa (Getty)

Officers detected a smell of cannabis and they found a rucksack with cannabis valued at £150 and Evans had £82.35 in cash, according to Mr Ward.

Evans, who has four previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing class B drug cannabis with intent to supply after the incident on May 10, this year.

Mr Ward added Evans had been due to go on holiday to Mediterranean resort Ayia Napa on the southeast coast of Cyprus and he said he had needed a little extra money.

Defence barrister Clarkson Baptiste offered no verbal evidence after he was satisfied with the judge’s intention to impose a community order as an appropriate sentence.

Judge Sarah Wright told Evans: “On May 10 you were arrested from a car. You had been dealing in cannabis. You were in possession of £150 of cannabis in deals and you were in possession of a dealer phone and a grinder.

"It’s clear from the pre-sentence report you have expressed remorse and there is some insight.”

She added: “Drug dealers in my court go to prison but in light of the history of this matter and in light of your history and everything I have read about you in that report I am going to deal with you by way of a community order on this occasion.

"Make no mistake if you do not complete this order you will come back to this court and go to prison.”