Barnsley murder: Police probe continues into death of woman, 52, as man is quizzed

A police probe is continuing into the death of a 52-year-old woman after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 6:08 am

Emergency services were deployed to Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, at 1am yesterday following reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a house.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Barnsley

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 51 of May 21.