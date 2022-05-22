Emergency services were deployed to Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, at 1am yesterday following reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a house.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Barnsley

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman’s name has not been released.