Emergency services were deployed to Rotherham Road, Monk Bretton, at 1am yesterday following reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a house.
Despite the efforts of police and paramedics the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The woman’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 51 of May 21.