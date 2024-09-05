Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives have made two further arrests as part of a Barnsley murder investigation, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

Two women, aged 50 and 36, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The younger of the two is also suspected of perverting the course of justice.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Alan Sutton, aged 41, died after being found with suspected stab wounds to his chest on Burton Road in Monk Bretton on Sunday (September 1).

Alan Sutton, 41, pictured, died after being found with suspected stab wounds when police were called to Monk Bretton in Barnsley on Sunday, September 1.

Police were called at 4.23pm to a reported altercation between a group of men.

Alan, who is known as Algi, has been described as an ‘absolutely lovely’ and ‘good’ man in the many tributes left online.

Posting on Facebook, Alan’s father said ‘our hearts have been truly ripped out’, adding ‘love you to the moon and back’.

Two other people - a woman, aged 19, and a 32-year-old man - were arrested on the day of the incident on suspicion of murder.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.

They have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Callum Strachan, aged 21, of Burton Road, Barnsley, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today (September 5) and was released on bail until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (September 9).

South Yorkshire Police continue to appeal for witnesses and information following Alan’s death and ask that anyone who believes they can help to get in touch via their online portal.