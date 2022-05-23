Police remain outside a property in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, today, Monday, May 23, after the woman was pronounced dead in the early hours of Saturday, May 21.

Emergency services had been deployed to Rotherham Road at 1am that morning, following reports that a woman was seriously injured inside a house, but sadly she could not be saved.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said this morning that he is in hospital but under arrest. They said there had been no other arrests.

Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton, Barnsley, where a murder investigation is continuing after a 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a property

The woman has yet to be named by police.

A post-mortem was carried out yesterday but the cause of death has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 51 of May 21.

