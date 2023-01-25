A peeping tom pervert is thought to have struck with a phone camera in the changing rooms of a popular South Yorkshire swimming pool.

A woman was shocked to see a mobile phone camera above her as she was getting changed at the Metrodome in Barnsley, and police are now investigating what they have described as an ‘act of voyeurism’.

The incident has now sparked an appeal for information, with police stating they suspect a teenage boy was behind the incident at the well known sports and leisure centre, which happened on Sunday, December 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a statement: “It is reported at around 5pm, the victim saw what appeared to be a mobile phone camera above her head as she was in the family changing room.

Police are investigating an 'act of voyeurism' at the Metrodome, in Barnsley. PIcture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The suspect is believed to be a boy in his late teens, with dark blond hair and a long fringe. He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, and of a slim build. It is believed he was wearing a blue hoody, black trousers, black trainers and a black gillet at the time of the offence.

“If you have any information that can help the investigation, you can contact us via webchat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime number 712 of 4 December 2022. You can access webchat and our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.