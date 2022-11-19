Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team took pictures of drivers travelling along Ecclesall Road after receiving complaints that people had been using their phones along the busy street while they were driving.

Today officers revealed some had already been fined – but some would be getting their fines through their doors in the post in the next few days. They also issued pictures of drivers spotted using phones.

A spokesman: said: “Yesterday (Friday November 18), reacting to reports of people using their hand held phones while driving, we patrolled Ecclesall road. Some drivers were stopped at the time, others will get a ticket through the post.

“We were concerned at reports that large numbers of people were using their phones at the wheel. If you were driving and using your phone on Eccy road yesterday expect something landing on your doormat.

"We also stopped one driver for due care because he had the mistaken belief that the horn is a device for chastising cyclists and another driver who thought driving around with a large metal pointy thing protruding from his window was OK. TORs (Traffic Offence Report) issued and vehicle made safe.

“We saw all the sneaky tactics of bad drivers. Holding it under the wheel. Holding it on the wheel. Talking into it while holding it horizontally like a you’re on the Apprentice. All of them clearly phone use on video footage. Is it worth the six points and £200 fine?”

Earlier this year, it was reported that motorists are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a road traffic collision if they are using a phone than if they are giving the road their full attention.

