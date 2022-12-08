£2m funding for new walking and cycle lane scheme between Oakwell and Barnsley town centre

A further £170,000 will fund a horse rider-friendly pegasus crossing at West Street, Worsbrough.
The scheme will link the town centre to Oakwell Stadium and the Metrodome, creating public realm around Jumble Lane, providing cycle parking facilities in the town centre, improving the junction at Schwarbisch G’Mund Way and creating a walking / cycling route to the stadium and the Metrodome which will include improved lighting and signing.
A report to BMBC’s cabinet states: “These schemes are still in early design so an engagement exercise will be undertaken once details are known.
“Public health team has worked alongside the strategic transport team to propose a project we consider “ambitious enough” and is a new way of delivering cycle training.
"Subsequent reports will be provided to members advising on the outcome of the feasibility work undertaken.”