Officers are appealing for witnesses of a collision in the Barnsley area after a man died last night.

South Yorkshire Police was called to reports that a man had been involved in a collision on A61 Park Road, in the Worsborough area of Barnsley, at 9:10pm on Sunday March 31.

It is believed that two vehicles had stopped to assist a man who had fallen in the road.

A grey Hyundai i10 and a silver BMW 118D then collided with the man who was lying in the road at the time.

The man, aged 69, sadly died at the scene while he was being treated by the ambulance service.

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information that can assist their investigation. It said: “The drivers of all of the vehicles remained at the scene following the collision and are assisting officers with their enquiries.

“We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the pedestrian shortly before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself.”

You can report information to the force online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 710 of March 31 2024 when you get in touch.

You can report online here. Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].