Here are eight roads in and around Sheffield that might prove unreliable for motorists in the next two weeks like repairs are underway.

Sheffield's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm May 13 2023 to 6am March 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

• A616, from 9.30am March 18 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Langsett to M1, junction 35A, traffic signals for electrical works.

• M1, from 8pm January 27 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 35 to junction 34 , Lane closure for permanent barriers.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A631, from 9pm March 25 to 5am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A631 southbound, Tinsley Roundabout, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A61, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 35 to junction 35a, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A616, from 9.30am April 3 to 3.30pm May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A616 eastbound and westbound, Wortley to Flouch, traffic signals for survey works.

• A61, from 8pm April 3 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 36 to junction 34, slip road and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.

• A631, from 9pm April 4 to 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A631 Tinsley roundabout, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.