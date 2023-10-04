He skipped court and was later arrested in Sheffield.

A lorry driver who tried to evade justice after almost killing two police officers in a crash has been jailed.

John Wickson, aged 55, did not stop after ploughing his HGV into a patrol vehicle on the A1 and forcing the officers to take evasive action.

John Wickson did not stop after ploughing his HGV into a police car on the A1, nearly killing both officers inside.

He continued up the northbound dual carriageway for more than eight miles before being pulled over by officers and arrested.

He then later failed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was pulled over by officers from South Yorkshire Police in Sheffield earlier this year on other matters and arrested.

Wickson, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, was finally sentenced when he was jailed for 16 months at Nottingham Crown Court on September 29 after being convicted of dangerous driving.

Officers were called to the A1 near North Muskham, close to the Nottinghamshire/ Lincolnshire border, at around 2am on October 26, 2017, after reports of an oil spill.

They found a broken down vehicle on a flyover bridge and brought traffic to a standstill on the northbound carriageway by parking the patrol car across lane one.

The standing traffic safely passed in lane two and the officers were walking back to their vehicle after placing cones when they spotted Wickson’s lorry coming straight at them.

Both officers had to jump over a safety barrier to avoid being hit by the HGV, which then crashed into the offside of the car causing substantial damage and showering both officers in glass and broken vehicle parts.

Sergeant Rob Harrison, one of the two officers on the A1 that night, said: "The standard of driving displayed by Wickson that night was appalling. Driving a vehicle of that size safely involves a great deal of care and skill – neither of which were on display.

"Thankfully we were able to take evasive action but with a moment’s indecision the outcome could have been very different.