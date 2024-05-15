Barnsley hit-and-run: Boy, 10, treated for multiple injuries after being hit by van which fled the scene

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th May 2024, 17:44 BST
South Yorkshire Police are hoping to trace the van after it fled the scene.

A 10-year-old boy has suffered multiple injuries and been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run involving a grey van in Barnsley.

The driver of the van fled the scene following the collision, which left the boy with injuries including a fractured cheekbone.

The boy was taken to hospital from the scene on Church Street, Brierley, for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 10-year-old boy has suffered a fractured cheekbone and other injuries in a hit-and-run involving a grey van. South Yorkshire Police would like to trace the van, which fled from the scene on Church Street in Brierley, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police were notified of the collision by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 5.55pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Enquiries are now underway to identify the van and trace the driver. Police would like anyone who witnessed the collision or captured the incident on dashcam to content them.

Any witnesses or dashcam users who can help the investigation should call 101 quoting incident number 792 of May 14, 2024.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

