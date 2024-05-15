Historic Rotherham church to be sold at auction for £50,000 and with one condition
A historic church building in Rotherham is to be sold at auction later this month with one simple condition.
The former Masbrough Primitive Methodist Chapel in Masbrough, Rotherham will go under the hammer with a guide price of £50,000 on May 22, 2024. But it has been earmarked for demolition and redevelopment - meaning a condition of the sale is that the buyer must knock it down within 12 months.
Paul Thompson, managing director at the property auction house Pugh, said: “The fact that the building must be demolished provides any potential new owner with a clean slate and the opportunity to develop the site in this largely residential area.
“Planning consent would of course need to be gained but there are a variety of alternative uses that would be viable for a new development. The site has strong regional transport links with both Rotherham and Sheffield on the doorstep and junction 33 of the M1 very nearby so it is in a really great location.”
The building, owned by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, has a floor area of more than 5,000 sq ft over two storeys. It has recently used by a local sea cadets group who have moved out as the building has fallen into disrepair.
The church will feature in Pugh’s next online sale along with 130 other properties and plots of land. Bidding will open on May 21, 2024.
