South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 20s was raped by two men in Barnsley town centre.

The incident is alleged to have occured on Stocks Lane, Barnsley, on Sunday, April 9, 2023 between 11.28pm and 11.58pm. South Yorkshire Police have said the woman was walking along Stocks Lane before she was raped by two men.

Detective Inspector Dean Hamby said: “This is a very concerning incident and we have a team of officers working hard to identify the men described.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please check your mobile phone, CCTV, doorbell and dash cam footage to establish whether they were captured on there at any point. We’re particularly looking at between 11.00pm and 12.30am at Stocks Lane and the adjoining streets.”

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation after a woman in her 20s was raped in Barnsley town centre.

One of the men is described as black with either a shaved or bald head. The other is described as mixed race, around 5ft 8ins/ 5ft 9ins tall and in his late twenties. He is said to have been wearing a white T-shirt, black gillet, dark trousers and dark shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, who continues to be supported by specialist officers, also recalls one had a neck tattoo of a skull with either blood or fire on it.

DI Hamby continued: “There has been an increased number of uniformed officers in the town centre conducting enquiries. If you have any concerns or questions, please do approach one of them.”