South Yorkshire Police seek sinister flasher who issued 'I'm coming for you' threat to woman

Police have released this E-fit depicting a man they are looking to identify after a woman was confronted by a flasher who said: “I’m behind you. I’m coming for you.”

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST

The incident reportedly took place in Fenton Woods, Rotherham, at around 4.50pm on February 21, 2023.

Launching a public appeal today (April 11), South Yorkshire Police said: “A woman was walking in Fenton Woods, heading away from Munsbrough Lane/ Bassingthorpe Lane when a man approached her. The woman walked away before the man is said to have shouted: ‘I’m behind you. I’m coming for you’.

“He then exposed himself while continuing to shout at her. The woman then reported the incident and the suspect left the area. Our officers have since worked with her to produce an E-fit of the man involved.”

Can you help police to identify the man depicted in this e-fit, who is alleged to have exposed himself to a woman in South Yorkshire woodlandCan you help police to identify the man depicted in this e-fit, who is alleged to have exposed himself to a woman in South Yorkshire woodland
You can pass information to police through their online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101, quoting incident number 738 of February 21, 2023.