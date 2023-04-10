News you can trust since 1887
Clifton Park, Rotherham: Emergency services swarm South Yorkshire park following tragic death of child

The sad death of a child resulted in the large emergency services response seen at a South Yorkshire park, a police spokesperson confirmed this evening.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 10th Apr 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:31 BST

Members of the public reported seeing a large amount of police activity, including a cordoned-off area, as well as ambulances at Clifton Park on Doncaster Road, Rotherham yesterday (Sunday, April 9).

Responding to requests for further information on the incident, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this evening (Monday, April 10) that the police response related to the death of a child.

The SYP spokesperson said the child’s death is not being treated as ‘suspicious,’ and as such, the force will not be releasing any further details at this time.

