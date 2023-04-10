The sad death of a child resulted in the large emergency services response seen at a South Yorkshire park, a police spokesperson confirmed this evening.

Members of the public reported seeing a large amount of police activity, including a cordoned-off area, as well as ambulances at Clifton Park on Doncaster Road, Rotherham yesterday (Sunday, April 9).

Responding to requests for further information on the incident, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this evening (Monday, April 10) that the police response related to the death of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SYP spokesperson said the child’s death is not being treated as ‘suspicious,’ and as such, the force will not be releasing any further details at this time.