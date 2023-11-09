The street was cordoned off overnight and into today (November 9).

A Sheffield woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a reported assault in Sheffield.

It is reported the assault happened in the early hours of November 8, 2023, on Southey Crescent. South Yorkshire Police confirmed they received reports of the assault at 6.35pm that day.

The woman remains in hospital this evening (November 9), where her injuries are considered serious but stable.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody. Two women were also arrested, but have since been released.

Southey Crescent was closed under police cordon for much of today, but it has since reopened.