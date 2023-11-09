News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield woman seriously injured after Southey Crescent assault with man, 46, arrested

The street was cordoned off overnight and into today (November 9).

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 9th Nov 2023, 17:44 GMT
A Sheffield woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a reported assault in Sheffield.

It is reported the assault happened in the early hours of November 8, 2023, on Southey Crescent. South Yorkshire Police confirmed they received reports of the assault at 6.35pm that day.

The woman remains in hospital this evening (November 9), where her injuries are considered serious but stable.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody. Two women were also arrested, but have since been released.

Southey Crescent was closed under police cordon for much of today, but it has since reopened.

Enquiries into the reported assault are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 761 of November 8, 2023.

