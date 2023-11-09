South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been deployed to the scene.

Three people have been hospitalised after a "serious" crash involving four vehicles, including a car and a lorry, on the M1 near Sheffield.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called at around 1.17pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the M1 at junction 32 (Sheffield/Rotherham). A critical care paramedic, team leader, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Hazardous Area Response Team and three ambulances were sent to the scene.

Three people were transported to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield by land ambulance.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they responded to reports of a collision involving four vehicles - one other man was airlifted to hospital with head and lower leg injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

This news comes after National Highways reported the M18 southbound had been closed due to a "serious collision involving an overturned van". Traffic was stopped on the northbound side to allow the air ambulance to land, as well as the link road between the M18 and M1 junction 32 (Sheffield).

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service have now confirmed the collision was in fact on the M1.