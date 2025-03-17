Barlow Drive murder: Everything we know as photos show police cordon around Stannington home
A semi-detached home in Barlow Drive, Stannington, remains under police guard today (March 17) following the death of a man in the early hours of Sunday.
The victim - who has not yet been identified by South Yorkshire Police - was reportedly found with stab wounds at around 3am on March 16.
Despite efforts by paramedics to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. The Star has asked SYP if the man remains in custody at this time.
Today, a police cordon remains in place around the home. Lights can be seen switched on inside the home, where officers are continuing to work.
A second police cordon was also reported around the area of the Roscoe Plantation allotments on Rivelin Valley Road.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We realise this will come as a shock to the local community, and I would like to reassure them that we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances of what happened.
“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting additional patrols around the area over the coming days.
“They are there to help, so I encourage you to speak to them if you have any concerns.
“I want to thank the local community for their cooperation while we remain at the scene.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 94 of March 16, 2025.
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
