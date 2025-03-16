Detectives have issued CCTV images of men believed to have links to Sheffield and Manchester who they want to speak to over a robbery.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The images have been released by West Yorkshire Police as detectives investigate an incident in Leeds city centre last month.

Two men, believed to have links to Sheffield and Manchester, are wanted by detectives investigating a robbery in Leeds city centre | WYP

The incident happened close to McDonald’s on Briggate at around 4am on Sunday, February 23 after an altercation broke out between two groups of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third group of men got involved by pretending to break up the altercation but instead used it as an opportunity to steal a high-value Rolex watch from a man.

The watch was inherited from the victim’s grandfather.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers now want to identify two further men, who is believed could hold vital information.

Anyone who recognises the two men or who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250106498.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.