Men with links to Sheffield and Manchester wanted by police over theft of high-value Rolex

Published 16th Mar 2025, 07:03 BST
Detectives have issued CCTV images of men believed to have links to Sheffield and Manchester who they want to speak to over a robbery.

The images have been released by West Yorkshire Police as detectives investigate an incident in Leeds city centre last month.

Two men, believed to have links to Sheffield and Manchester, are wanted by detectives investigating a robbery in Leeds city centreplaceholder image
Two men, believed to have links to Sheffield and Manchester, are wanted by detectives investigating a robbery in Leeds city centre

The incident happened close to McDonald’s on Briggate at around 4am on Sunday, February 23 after an altercation broke out between two groups of men.

A third group of men got involved by pretending to break up the altercation but instead used it as an opportunity to steal a high-value Rolex watch from a man.

The watch was inherited from the victim’s grandfather.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and officers now want to identify two further men, who is believed could hold vital information.

Anyone who recognises the two men or who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250106498.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

