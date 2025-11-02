Police are advising people to be cautious after victims lost up to £500 in a fake ‘bank transfer’ scam.

The warning comes after a complicated scam has seen at least four people fall foul of a fraudster in the last month alone.

Police reports show the people being approached by a man, often in a vehicle with a woman and a young child, who states his bank card is not working.

Victims have been told that if the man transfers money to the victims' bank account, can they withdraw money for him.

Victims in Sheffield have lost up to £500 after withdrawing cash for someone who pretends to transfer money into their account. | Getty Images

After the money has been withdrawn, the victim is then shown an image on his phone showing a successful bank transfer - adding that the transaction may take up to two hours to show in the victim's account.

Police have said that victims have lost between £100 to £500. The incidents have been reported across Sheffield - including near the train station and at Valley Centertainment.

There have also been similar reports at service stations on the M1 and M18.

The man has been described as white, with an Irish accent, in his 30s. The vehicle is described a grey or silver estate car, possibly a Skoda Octavia.

The developing situation has prompted police to release a number of tips to protect people from further fraud.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following these reports, we are sharing some advice to help protect yourself from similar fraudulent activity:

“Don’t let a stranger take your bank card from you. You should only ever have to hand it over at your bank.

“Put your personal safety first. If someone makes you feel uncomfortable, cancel the transaction and use a different cash machine

“Don't be pressured into making a decision by a stranger - no legitimate person will pressure you into parting with your money. Contact us if you feel at risk.

“If you are a victim of fraud please report it to Action Fraud.”

Action Fraud can be reached online or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If you’ve given your bank details over the phone or handed your card to a courier, call your bank immediately and ask them to cancel your cards and put a block onto your account.

Enquiries into the reports of fraud in Sheffield are ongoing. Anyone with any information about these incidents can contact police on 101 or online, quoting investigation number 14/170782/25.