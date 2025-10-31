A man who witnessed a Doncaster helicopter crash which left one person dead and three injured has spoken of the horror moment he saw the aircraft plunge to the ground.

A huge emergency operation was launched with police, fire and ambulance crews all rushing to a field near Ings Road, Bentley, shortly after 10am yesterday when the four seater chopper came down, just yards from factories, homes and railway lines.

Ken Melvin, aged 75, was on his mobility scooter, walking his dog, when he saw the helicopter come down.

He told the Daily Mail: “I come down here every morning. The field it crashed in I was stood at the gate. There was no explosion. Nothing.

The helicopter came down in a field off Ings Road in Bentley. (Photo: SWNS).

“I watched it come down. It just sort of fell out of the sky. I thought 'bloody hell'.

"I did not hear any engine noise so I assume the engines had cut out.

'I saw a very young teenager and a woman get out. She was in red or white.

"I saw a man laying down. The helicopter could have been full but I only saw three people.

“I saw about ten police cars and an air ambulance land in the field opposite. Then the (land) ambulance and a the fire brigade.

“I thought I better move back in case it blew which it didn't. I watched it till I thought I had better get out of here

'” thought I was seeing things. I gave police a statement. I do see some weird things down here on a night time but not that.

“I gave them a statement. They told me it would only be a few hours before it was all gone but it has not.

“I never heard any noise which puzzled me. There was no engine noise. I did not think it was wise to hang around but all the vehicles had blocked me in.

“I thought I was seeing things because I did not hear anything.”

The helicopter had taken off from Gamston Retford Airport just minutes before it crashed into the field, coming to a rest on its side.

Police say the man was treated for 'serious injuries' by medics but was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by officers.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers - a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy - received minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have launched a joint investigation and are appealing for anyone with footage to come forward.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: 'Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

'We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with our partners at the AAIB.

'As part of our investigation, we'd ask for anyone with information to get in touch. If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us.

'We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash.'

FlightRadar24 data shows the helicopter switched on its transponder shortly after takeoff from Gamston Retford Airport at 10am.

It appeared to then fly over Doncaster before it disappears from radar in the vicinity of Ings Road at around 10.08am. The first emergency call came in six minutes later.

The helicopter, a Robinson R44 Raven II, is understood to be owned by Kuki Helicopters, a flight school based at Gamston.

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said: 'The AAIB has been made aware of an accident near Doncaster and has deployed a team to commence an investigation.'