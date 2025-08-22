Ballifield Drive Handsworth: Street in Sheffield neighbourhood closed by police following incident
A street in a Sheffield neighbourhood is reportedly closed off by police this morning following an incident.
Officers have closed Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, Handsworth, following an incident at around 4am today (August 22).
A cordon is reportedly in place between Handsworth Road and Handsworth Grange Crescent, which is also closed.
Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
More to follow.