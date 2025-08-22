Ballifield Drive Handsworth: Street in Sheffield neighbourhood closed by police following incident

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 07:30 BST
A street in a Sheffield neighbourhood is reportedly closed off by police this morning following an incident.

Officers have closed Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, Handsworth, following an incident at around 4am today (August 22).

Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, in Handsworth, Sheffield, is reportedly under police guard this morning following an incident at around 4am.placeholder image
Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, in Handsworth, Sheffield, is reportedly under police guard this morning following an incident at around 4am. | Google Maps

A cordon is reportedly in place between Handsworth Road and Handsworth Grange Crescent, which is also closed.

Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.

