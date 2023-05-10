Bad parking across Sheffield is one of the biggest frustrations for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike.

Photos are frequently shared on social media of the most shocking examples spotted around the city, with a Twitter account called Parking Like a T**t in Sheffield even set up to shame the worst offenders. Most parking offences are dealt with by Sheffield Council as a civil offence but where cars are parked on double white lines, on a bend or on the brow of a hill, or where they are otherwise causing an obstruction that could be dangerous, police can take action.

In Sheffield, there were 793 cases where a fixed penalty notice (FPN) or a traffic offence report (TOR) was issued by police for ‘unnecessary obstruction’ being caused by a motor vehicle or trailer during 2022, a Freedom of Information request by The Star to South Yorkshire Police has shown.

A fixed penalty notice offers the driver the chance to pay a fine or accept points on their licence to avoid prosecution. A traffic offence report is usually issued for minor traffic offences and can offer the offender the chance to attend an educational course or pay a fine to avoid prosecution, or require them to attend court.

South Yorkshire Police has provided a list of the 20 streets in Sheffield where the most incidents of cars being parked obstructively were recorded during 2022.

Three of those streets were listed as ‘intersection’, so below are the 17 streets on which the most cases of bad parking causing an obstruction were recorded by police in reverse order.

It should be noted that the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team is running its own crackdown on dangerous parking, called Operation Park Safe, and it has received 657 reports since that operation was launched in June 2022. It said the streets with the most reported offences in that area included: Rivelin valley Road; Mona Road, Crookes; Watson Road, Broomhill; Oakland Road, Malin Bridge; Junction Road; Marlcliffe Road, Turners Lane; and Warwick Gate, Crookes.

The photos used are for illustrative photos only.

1 . Worst streets Some of the worst streets in Sheffield for bad parking, based on police figures Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Carrfield Road Carrfield Road in Meersbrook, Sheffield, where police recorded four cases of parked vehicles causing an obstruction during 2022. That was the joint fifth most cases of any street in the city. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bochum Parkway Bochum Parkway in Sheffield, where police recorded four cases of parked vehicles causing an obstruction during 2022. That was the joint fifth most cases of any street in the city. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Berners Close Berners Close, in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, where police recorded four cases of parked vehicles causing an obstruction during 2022. That was the joint fifth most cases of any street in the city. Photo: Google Photo Sales