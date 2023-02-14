Sheffield Council’s £98,000 crackdown on illegal city centre pavement parking

Sheffield Council’s £98,000 crackdown on illegal pavement parking is moving into its second phase tackling 17 city centre hotspots including West Street, High Street, Wicker and Arundel Gate.

The authority said there was increasing public pressure to clampdown on the problem.

“Parking on pavements in the city centre is hindering pedestrian safety by obstructing access and visibility,” council officers said.

In the latest report on capital spending, officers said the budget for the project had increased by £31,400 to complete the first phase where extra signage was needed and progress with the second phase.

The second phase covers the following “hotspots”: Eyre Street outside Jurys Inn, Solly Street, Norfolk Street, Arundel Gate, Upper Allen, Furnival Gate, Charter Row, West Street, Hereford Street, Wicker, Broad Street, Shude Hill, Barkers Hill, Hoyle Street, High Street, Brook Drive and Scargill Croft.

In total, the project budget is £98,000 – which is fully funded from the Local Transport Plan.

Pavement parking in the city centre was banned in Sheffield last year with the introduction of a new traffic regulation order.

Enforcement officers can now issue £70 fines, which reduce to £35 if paid within 14 days, including at controlled crossing zigzags, bus stop clearways, parking bays and unrestricted roads.

Map of Sheffield's city centre pavement parking ban.

Some Sheffielders shared their views online about the latest action, saying it was positive news but pavement parking was as much of a problem in the suburbs and they hoped to see this action extended across the city.

The council does have a number of ongoing projects tackling parking problems outside of the centre including a rolling programme of new restrictions.

Officers said: “The council receives a large number of requests for parking restrictions (yellow lines) via email, letter and phone. The lack of parking restrictions in certain areas causes road safety and access issues, including an inability for emergency services to access properties.”

In the same report on capital spending, the council said the budget for the work this year had increased by £44,000 – which is also funded by the Local Transport Plan.