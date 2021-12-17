Two women have been held on suspicion of murder after the tragic tot was found at a house in Norman Crescent, Rossington, Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called at 12.15pm where the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at a cordon in Doncaster where a body of a newborn baby was found.

A cordon remains in place in the street while officers carry out work, a police spokesman said. An officer and a police car could be seen on the street again this morning as officers continued their investigation at the site.

Two people - a 17-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman – were arrested last night (December 16) on suspicion of murder after the discovery of the body at the house.

Both the woman and the girl remain in police custody as detectives probe the death.

The force has asked people to avoid the area and for the public not to speculate the circumstances around the baby’s death.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the death in Norman Crescent in Rossington, Doncaster.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson said it was a "tragic case" and that investigations were ongoing.

He said: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.

“There is a cordon in place on Norman Crescent in the Rossington area while our officers carry out their work, and therefore we are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 325 of December 16, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.