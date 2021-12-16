Two women, aged 17 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the infant’s body was discovered today at a property on Norman Crescent in Rossington, Doncaster.

Police said officers were called at 12.15pm and the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that both women remained in police custody this afternoon.

Temporary Superintendent Jamie Henderson said: “This is an extremely tragic case and I know the local community, and those further afield, will be very upset to hear about what has happened.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case.”

He added that there was a cordon in place and asked members of the public to avoid the area.