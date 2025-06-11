Sheffield & Tinsley Canal: Police confirm discovery of man's body in canal as mystery surrounds cause of death
Police were called out to reports of a body in the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal near to Staniforth Road in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield at around 7.15pm last night (Tuesday, June 10, 2025).
The force has this afternoon (Wednesday, June 11, 2025) provided a statement.
A spokesperson told The Star: “The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from the canal.
“Officers investigating the death are currently treating it as unexplained and are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances that led to the man's death.
“Prior to the incident, it is reported the man attended a police enquiry desk earlier in the evening, yesterday (10 June), to enquire about property.
“In line with police procedures, a referral has been made to our Professional Standards department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct. ”
It is understood that the “property” referred to by police does not relate to housing.
A police cordon remained in place at the scene this morning.
Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101 quoting incident number 863 of June 10, 2025.
